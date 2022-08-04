The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to oblige two companies to pay to a labor supply establishment an amount of 2,736,382 dirhams, the value of commercial transactions between them.

And a labor supply institution had filed a lawsuit, in which it requested that two companies be obligated to pay it an amount of two million and 736 thousand dirhams, and the legal interest is at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until the full payment, and obligating them to pay fees, expenses and expedited enforcement, noting that it is under an agreement between it and the defendants in their capacity as They are working in a joint project, related to the supply of labor according to agreed terms and conditions, which carried out their commitment in accordance with the terms of labor supply, but they did not commit to paying their financial dues, while the defendants submitted a memorandum requesting the rejection of the case. In its ruling, the court indicated that the evidence from the papers, the contract between the plaintiff and the defendants, the purchase orders issued by the defendants, the invoices and the account statement issued by the plaintiff, that the relationship between the three parties is the agreement that the plaintiff will supply workers to the defendants, pointing out that The statement of account issued by it, proving that the commercial transaction took place, represented in the supply of labor from the plaintiff in favor of the defendants, and their preoccupation with their responsibility as a result of this transaction. The court indicated that the report of the consultant appointed by the court concluded that the result of the commercial dealings between the two parties to the case is owed by the defendants, an amount of two million and 736 thousand and 382 dirhams.

The court ruled obligating the two defendants jointly to pay the plaintiff the amount, and obligating her to pay the delayed interest at the rate of 3% annually.