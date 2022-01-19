A partial civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to oblige a young Gulf man to pay another Gulf citizen 6000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he sustained, as a result of the defendant insulting him while driving his car, as a result of their dispute over the right of the road.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit that the defendant insulted him with words that offended his dignity and honor, and was convicted by a criminal judgment issued by the Misdemeanors Court, which fined him 3000 dirhams for the charge of insulting and his innocence of the charge of assaulting his physical integrity.

He pointed out that in view of the material and moral damages he had suffered as a result of the insulting words uttered by the defendant, and which scratched his reputation and touched his honor and consideration and made him a subject of contempt, and what he felt psychological pain; He demands that the defendant be obligated to pay him 40 thousand dirhams in compensation for all the material and moral damages he sustained.

The defendant’s attorney indicated that his client suffers from psychological pressure after separating him from his wife and the difficulty of his financial circumstances, in addition to the plaintiff’s provocation to him by turning in front of him with his car, and demanded the refusal of the ruling to compensate the plaintiff because his request was exaggerated, and that what was issued by his client was beyond his control because of His psychological disturbance and tension, and demanded that the case be dismissed for lack of validity and proof, and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

In the operative part of the Civil Court, it was stated that the defendant had previously been convicted for insulting the plaintiff, and this was transmitted from a copy of the testimony of the Public Prosecution Department that he had not appealed the verdict. before the court, and that the court was convinced of his conviction for insulting and punished him for it.

She added that the plaintiff demanded compensation for the material damage he sustained, but he did not prove the nature of the damage he claims or the expenses he made and the damage to his financial outcome. And she continued: As for compensating him for moral damage, it is decided that the moral damage includes everything that harms a person in his honor and consideration or affects his emotions, feelings and feelings.

She pointed out that the court established that the defendant uttered the term insulting to the plaintiff, and for which he was convicted under a criminal judgment that became final, and that the court considers that the moral damage caused to the plaintiff is fixed because of the insult, contempt and prejudice contained in those words as he considers him and his honor and abuse him, a harm that arose directly from the act The criminal act committed by the defendant and therefore the causal relationship between the harmful act of the defendant and the damage sustained by the plaintiff.

Accordingly, the court decides to compensate the plaintiff for moral damage in the amount of 6000 dirhams that the defendant is obliged to pay, and rejects the lawsuit in excess of that, and obliges him to pay the lawsuit expenses and fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

