Sustainability is one of the main axes of the French company’s activity. In 2019, the group made this commitment by signing the “Business Ambition for 1.5ºC” promise of the United Nations Global Compact. Its CO2 roadmap incorporates the Group’s new commitments until 2030 to reduce not only direct and indirect carbon dioxide emissions, but also emissions throughout its value chain:

· 33% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions in absolute terms compared to the 2017 baseline.

· 16% reduction in scope 3 emissions compared to 2017.

These new targets for 2030 have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which considers them aligned with the Group’s commitment to 2050.

To meet the stated objectives, Saint-Gobain will dedicate a capital expenditure and an R&D budget of around €100 million per year until 2030.

When part of that path has already been traveled, and although great steps have been taken, there is still work to do. Saint-Gobain’s plans include continuing to sign power purchase agreements for the supply of decarbonized energy, maintaining the replacement of virgin raw materials with recycled materials, or continuing to reduce energy consumption, another of the group’s major priorities.

Lead by example

Saint-Gobain’s commitment is reflected in concrete initiatives. One of the most notable is the Sustainable Construction Observatory, which aims to bring together the main players in the construction industry to promote the exchange of knowledge and accelerate the transformation of the sector around the world.

In this context, Saint-Gobain has presented the results of the first International Sustainable Construction Barometer, a study carried out by the CSA Institute that included some of the most prominent professionals in the sector, as well as public officials, associations and students. In total, more than 800 stakeholders from 10 countries participated in this survey. His comments provide a snapshot of sustainable construction development around the world and identify the expectations, drivers and trends needed to make sustainable construction a shared benchmark.

“Saint-Gobain wants to be a benchmark, both a trendsetter and a driving force, to involve all stakeholders in the transition of the construction sector,” he explains. Benoit Bazin, CEO of Saint-Gobain. “To achieve this objective, we have created the Sustainable Construction Observatory, with the Barometer as a key component. The good news is that the first results show that sustainable construction is considered a priority by all parties in the main regions of the world. But we note that not all the benefits of sustainable construction are always considered. “We also identify the educational efforts that must be made, the evidence that must be provided and the action levers that must be applied to convince the entire value chain of the need to accelerate,” he adds.

A reference magazine and awards

Along the same lines, Saint-Gobain announced last June the launch of its first magazine dedicated to sustainable construction: ‘Building a sustainable future’. In its 84 pages, it reflects on the environmental and social impacts of the construction sector, while examining the converging views of experts and presenting exemplary projects to inspire all interested parties.

The magazine edited by Saint-Gobain marks the beginning of a debate between all the agents involved in the world of construction. Faced with the challenges of climate change, the depletion of natural resources and urban development, the French company seeks to demonstrate that the construction industry has the responsibility and opportunity to build a future in a sustainable way.

Last but not least, Saint-Gobain Spain has launched the First Edition of the Awards for the best Sustainable Construction practice in Spain, an initiative that is part of the company’s strategy to involve all stakeholders. stakeholders in the transition of the construction sector in terms of sustainability. The objective of the awards is to recognize those projects and initiatives that contribute to sustainable construction committed to the environment, resources and materials, the environment and its users, proposing a better building for the planet and for people.

The jury has been made up of renowned experts at the institutional, academic and business level in matters of business and technological innovation: Juan Alfarogeneral secretary of the Sustainability Excellence Club; Marta MahmudArchitect BIM Manager Architecture Studio Rafael de la Hoz; Laureano MatasSecretary General of the Higher Council of Architects of Spain; Justo OrgazPresident of Green Building Council Spain; Luis Vega, General Directorate of Housing and Land of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda; and Esther SorianoGeneral Director Saint-Gobain Solutions.

For all these reasons, these initiatives are just one more example of the purpose that guides Saint-Gobain, ‘Making The World a Better Home’, which responds to the shared ambition of all the Group’s workers, together with clients, partners and stakeholdersto contribute to building a better, fairer and more sustainable world.