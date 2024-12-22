The midfielder gave a performance, this time, playing higher. Atlético’s withdrawal downplayed its participation in the base and called for its presence between the lines. And Pedri not only read it quickly, but executed it magnificently. Of the 40 interventions he recorded in the first half, 29 were in the hot zone. Especially, with Iñigo’s direct pass towards Pedri. And Barça clarified their attacks after connecting with the Canary. The first two chances were born from his high receptions followed by a pass and the 1-0 score was a marvel of individual talent, shooting with quality, control and verticality with the ball glued to his foot.