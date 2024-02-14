Princess Peach: Showtime! was developed using theUnreal Engine. That's what an official display package that appeared in China says, where the information is listed on the back.

The news is interesting because it shows how Nintendo is also adopting the engine more and more often Epic Games, which he had already used for Pikmin 4 with excellent results. It must also be said that Mario's house hardly talks openly about the technologies used by his games, so knowing what will move Princess Peach: Showtime! he's curious about him.