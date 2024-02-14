Princess Peach: Showtime! was developed using theUnreal Engine. That's what an official display package that appeared in China says, where the information is listed on the back.
The news is interesting because it shows how Nintendo is also adopting the engine more and more often Epic Games, which he had already used for Pikmin 4 with excellent results. It must also be said that Mario's house hardly talks openly about the technologies used by his games, so knowing what will move Princess Peach: Showtime! he's curious about him.
An Unreal future
As the arrival of its new console approaches, which should be presented in 2024 and perhaps released by next Christmas (although it is not excluded that it will arrive in 2025), Nintendo could use proven technology like Unreal more and more often Engine, which will allow you to use the advanced features of the hardware without much effort.
In this sense Pikmin 4 and Princess Peach: Showtime! they may also have been intended as projects designed to introduce the use of Epic's engine to the company.
