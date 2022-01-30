The Obi-Wan series has all the fans excited starwars, because it will bring back Ewan McGregor as the mighty jedi, 17 years later from the third episode of the film saga. Now, we will finally know what happened to him after Order 66.

Expectations are high, given that Hayden Christensen will also return as Darth Vader, the hero’s antagonist. Waiting for the premiere on Disney Plus, Rory Ross (Tusken Raider in The book of Boba Fett) told Slash film what to expect.

First concept art for Kenobi, Star Wars series revealed. Photo: Disney+

“It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be really cool. Having the connective tissue between the prequels and A New Hope, just understanding where Obi has been and what’s going on story-wise; I think the fans are going to enjoy it. It’s going to be a great moment”, were his enthusiastic words.

As for the long-awaited trailer for the show, he clarified that Lucasfilm is making sure it’s as polished as possible. “So you don’t have that Game of Thrones moment where there’s a cup of coffee in the corner. It’s going to have a lot of love poured into the project, and hopefully it’s going to blow people’s minds,” he added.

Obi-Wan is ready to conquer Disney Plus. Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

What is the Obi-Wan series about?

the next show of Disney+ It will be located chronologically after the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Thus we will know what happened to the powerful Jedi after Order 66 until his reappearance in the fourth installment several years later.