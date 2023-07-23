Former US president shared his traditional suggestions for books to read during the American summer

Former US President Barack Obama released on Thursday (July 20, 2023) its traditional list with the books it set aside to read during the North American summer (from June to August).

“Here are some books I’m reading this summer. Check it out and tell me what I should read next”said the democrat in his profile on Instagram.

Among the works indicated by Obama is “N”, which, in free translation, means “Poverty, for the United States”. Written by Matthew Desmond, the book is an analysis of inequality in the country. Desmond argues that reforming the tax system and increasing investment in public services would lessen poverty. The book is available on Amazon US for US$21.49 (about R$102).

On March 9 of this year, President Joe Biden, from the same party as Obama, announced that would raise tax rates for the nation’s population with incomes above $400,000 a year to meet the fiscal 2024 budget plan.

Another book on Obama’s list is “What Napoleon Could Not Do”. It tells the story of 2 brothers born in Ghana, Jacob and Belinda, who fulfill their dream of living in the USA. It narrates the different perceptions that each one has about living in the United States, from frustrated hopes to the fight against racism in the country. The work is available on amazon for US$19.59 (about R$93).



The former US president also selected a biographical work on former evangelical pastor and anti-racist political activist Martin Luther King (1929-1968). “King: A Life” narrates, for example, the North American’s fight against racial segregation in the USA. Buy from BRL 139.51.