The cold has caused impacts on the prices of fruits and vegetables sold in the country. It is what shows 7th Prohort Bulletin (Brazilian Horticultural Market Modernization Program), published by conab (National Supply Company) on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

The document analyzes the commercialization carried out in the public horticultural warehouses of the main supply centers (the Ceasas) in the country, located in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte (MG), Rio de Janeiro, Vitória (ES), Curitiba (PR), São José (SC), Goiânia (GO), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Fortaleza (CE) and Rio Branco (AC).

According to Conab, the impact –high and low– has been observed in the demand and supply of products, in order to reduce prices of some products that are very present on Brazilian tables, such as lettuce, carrots and tomatoes, as well as the prices of oranges, papayas and watermelon.

“In the case of lettuce, the decrease occurred even with a decrease in the quantity of product found in the analyzed markets. This is because the demand registered a more intense reduction, normal behavior for this time of year with lower temperatures, which did not allow the reaction of hardwood prices”informed Conab.

In the case of carrots and tomatoes, supply control did not prevent lower market value for vegetables. “With the continuation of the cold, the development of the two products tends to take longer, which can exert upward pressure on prices in July”indicated the company.

Low temperatures also reflected in a lower demand for fruits such as oranges, watermelon and papaya, influencing lower average prices.

Both in the case of lettuce and papaya, the highest percentage of decline was recorded in Ceasa de Goiânia. The reductions were 26.7% and 33.99%.

Potatoes and Apples

Average prices for potatoes and apples rose. The high of the potato is due to a smaller entry of the product in the wholesale markets.

According to Codab, in the case of apples, there was an increase “even in the midst of a decrease in demand in the main consumer centers due to the cold, the beginning of school holidays and also the June festivities in June, which ended up impacting wholesale sales”.

“However, even with the slow market, prices have risen because of the great supply control that the grading companies have through the use of cold chambers, structures that increase the shelf life of the fruit”added the company.

Changes in banana and onion prices were small within weighted average price stability.

With information from Agência Brasil.