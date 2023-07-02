July arrived, month of the Guelaguetza 2023 And with this, Oaxaca is filled with celebrations and excitement to relive in person the greatness of the greatest party of Oaxacan people, which this year celebrates its 91st anniversary.

The Guelaguetza will begin on July 2 with the first invitation which will depart at 5:00 p.m. from the Fountain of the 8 Regions ending in the Plaza de la Danza, where the inauguration of the July program will take place, month of The Guelaguetza.

The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of the State of Oaxaca (Sectur Oaxaca), summons Oaxacan people, Oaxacans and national and foreign visitors to enjoy these celebrations of The Guelaguetza.

In The Guelaguetza, 16 ethnic groups from the 8 regions participate; 30 delegations will present themselves in the program of Artistic and Cultural Expressions.

The Secretariat of Interculturality and the Secretariat of Cultures and Arts of the Government of the State of Oaxacahighlighted that in these Guelaguetza 2023 festivities, no delegation was excluded for political reasons or reasons unrelated to the cultural field and all those that were not selected to perform at the Cerro del Fortín Auditorium will perform in the Artistic and Cultural Expressions program.

These will take place at 4:00 p.m. beginning with a treat on Paseo Juárez (el Llano) and at 5:00 p.m. they will begin their dances and dances on the stages that will be set up in the Historic Center, according to information shared by the website : viveoaxaca.org.

Dates and Events

July 9th – Calle de Flores Magón, in front of the side access to the Benito Juárez market (between the streets of Aldama and Las Casas)

Charros and Chinas Oaxaqueñas (Nitos Oaxaqueños), San Mateo del Mar (ikoots), Santo Domingo Tehuantepec (zapotecs), San Juan Bautista Valle Nacional (chinantecos), Chalcatongo de Hidalgo (mixtecs), San Lorenzo Jamiltepec (mixtecs) will perform.

July 19 – On the esplanade of the temple and former convent of San Agustín

Villa Sola de Vega (mestizo), San Pedro Ixtlahuaca (zapotec), San Pedro Pochutla (zapotec), Villa Talea de Castro (zapotec), San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya (zapotec) and the Afro-Mexicans of Río Grande are presented.

July 21 – On Flores Magón street in front of the side entrance to the Benito Juárez market (between Aldama and Las Casas streets)

San Antonino Castillo Velasco (Zapotec), San Pedro Ixtlahuaca (Zapotec), Ejutla de Crespo (Zapotec), San Juan Lachao (Chatinos), Villa Hidalgo Yalalag (Zapotec), El Espinal (Zapotec) are presented.

July 26 and 28 – At the corner of the streets of Hidalgo and Valdivieso, (northeast corner of the Plaza de la Constitución/Zócalo).

July 26 San Pedro Ixcatlán (Mazatec), Putla Villa de Guerrero (mestizo), Silacayoápam (Mixtec), Charros and Chinas Oaxaqueñas (Nitos Oaxaqueños), Santa María Mixtequilla (Zapotec) and Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán (Zapotec) are presented.

The 28th of July Santa Lucía del Camino (Zapotec), Matías Romero (Zapotec), San Pedro and San Pablo Ayutla (Mixe), Heroic City of Tlaxiaco (Mixteca), Barrio de La Soledad (Zapotec) and San Juan Cacahuatepec (Mestiza) are presented.

In 2023, Oaxaca will live a Guelaguetza full of popular and authentic spirit, where the incredible fusion of our 16 Ethnic Groups and the Afro-Mexican People will be discovered, assures the Secretary of Tourism of the Government of the State of Oaxaca.