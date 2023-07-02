Genoa – The news of the death arrived yesterday: the former first police officer Salvatore Genova, born in 1947, the man who had freed the American general Dozier kidnapped by the Red Brigades, died at the Brignole Institute where he had retired. The funeral will be on Tuesday 4 July in the church of San Nicola in Castelletto. After the G8 events, Genoa had revealed that it was aware of police black pages, in particular, of the existence between 1978 and 1981 of a team of officials and policemen known as the “Ave Maria” which was responsible for questioning and sometimes, according to Genoa’s own admissions, torturing detainees for political terrorism.

It was he who revealed its existence and confirmed the allegations of the Red Brigades themselves on themassive use of waterboarding (the practice of torture which consists in swallowing salt water until one reaches the brink of suffocation) but also of sexual violence, beatings and psychological abuse. Elected to parliament in 1983 with the PSDI, he joined the Christian Democrats after two years.