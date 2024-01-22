FFor José María Álvarez-Pallete, the situation is clear: The telecommunications sector in Europe is at a crossroads, warns the head of the Spanish market leader Telefónica urgently in an interview with the FAZ. “I want everyone to understand that.” The European Union must find its way back to that Path of competition and deregulation. The Spaniard feels restricted by the regulations in Brussels and fears that Europe will literally lose touch in the race with other regions of the world. He is currently seeking publicity with this message. As happened during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Álvarez-Pallete has been a regular guest for years.

Sven Astheimer Editor responsible for corporate reporting.

The fact that he is serious about his demand is proven by his support, which at first glance seems rather unusual, for a merger between his competitors Orange and Másmóvil on the home market, which has been on hold in Brussels for more than a year and a half. Álvarez-Pallete doesn't understand why the exam is taking so long. There are more than 100 mobile phone providers in Spain, “after that we would still have plenty of competition”. The 59-year-old manager may not be at all unjust about the fact that he is likely to lose market leadership – in terms of mobile phone contracts and sales – as this would shift the regulators' main focus.