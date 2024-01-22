Nothing wrong with that i5 Touring.

The reactions to the design of the new BMW 5 Series or i5 were not entirely positive. However, the critics may still have some room for improvement. Some cars are better suited as station wagons. And the new Fünfer could just be such a car…

We have already been able to view the new i5 Touring on leaked patent drawings, but now BMW itself is also sharing a teaser. It's not very clear yet (that's kind of the idea of ​​a teaser), but we see enough to make out the proportions and the windows.

What we see looks suspiciously like a beautiful station wagon. The lines on the station wagon seem to be a lot better and there is nothing wrong with the proportions. The kidneys will still look the same, but on a station wagon they look slightly smaller in proportion.

The teaser of the i5 Touring is not only shared by BMW itself, but also by BMW M, with the announcement that there will be an M version of the i5 Touring. Now that is not very surprising, because the sedan is also available as the i5 M60.

There will also be a real M of the 5 Series Touring, because the M5 Touring is going to make a comeback. The new Fünfer Touring will therefore be available in all possible variants. 'The Power of Choice', as the Germans so beautifully say.

How long do we have to wait for the 5 Series Touring? BMW has already announced that the unveiling will take place sometime in the spring. According to BMWBlog the time has already come in early February. We will probably see both the normal 5 Series Touring and the i5 Touring. The M5 Touring will have to wait a little longer, because the M5 sedan still has to be unveiled first.

