People with reduced mobility (PMR), by law, have the right to travel by plane, train, bus, coach, or boat like anyone else does. In these cases, when a travel ticket is purchased, according to the European Union, the ticket provider must provide the PMR with all general information in an accessible format, in addition to all information on the specific facilities available on board.

So, if you are going to travel this holiday, or even now that spring has arrived and you feel like moving more on weekends, it is advisable to keep a series of tips in mind. Regarding buses and coaches, PMR are entitled to free assistance on long-distance trips (250 km minimum), according to Rehatrans. They also have the right to assistance at stations and terminals and, in addition, the coach company, according to the European Union, must allow an additional person to travel free of charge if it is a condition for the safety of the traveler, which otherwise they would prevent your trip.

For trips by taxi, it is important to remember that, in Spain, by law, all Spanish municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must comply with a minimum of 5% adapted taxis. To find these vehicles, there are currently several so-called 'Eurotaxis' services in web search engines.

Likewise, travel planning for people with reduced mobility is a priority, and includes communicating the specific needs of the passenger from the first moment, with the chosen travel provider. If the trip is in your own or family vehicle, you must have an adapted car that meets all the guarantees of comfort and safety for the user, whether as driver or passenger.

For any trip that does not include your own or family vehicle, the general recommendation, endorsed by the European Union, is to contact the ticket providers an average of at least 48 hours before departure to communicate the required assistance and present yourself with the advance notice suggested in each case.

Finally, there are various technological applications to help people with reduced mobility when traveling. 'Google Maps', for example, has a function called 'Accessible Places' to find out the accessibility of the places you visit. It is recommended that PRMs or their immediate environment do a search in advance for applications that may work in each particular situation. For example, an app like 'Park4Dis' locates the parking spaces available for PMR.