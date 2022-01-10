The “Survey of Consumer Expectations”, by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of New York, shows that short- and medium-term inflation expectations have not changed in the United States, showing a decrease in uncertainty about the future inflation in the two periods. The medians of inflation expectations for one year and three years ahead remained, in December, at 6.0% and 4.0%, respectively.

In addition, according to the document, households reported greater optimism about the prospects of the labor market, with issues such as income growth, job losses and expectations of finding work also improving. Income growth expectations also increased, reaching a new high.

The survey is nationally representative, carried out over the internet with a rotating panel of approximately 1,300 household heads.

Respondents participate for up to 12 months, with approximately equal numbers joining and leaving the panel each month.

