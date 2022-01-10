The first official images of the restyling of Jeep Renegade. The 2022 version of the compact off-road vehicle of the American brand should arrive on the market in the course of spring 2022 and previously had shown itself with a first photo that portrayed the car with the typical camouflage livery. Now instead Renegade’s facelift appears unveiled, with images and a promotional video disseminated through the communication channels of the Brazilian division of Jeep.

From the diffused images they can be seen the first stylistic innovations that will characterize Jeep Renegade 2022, starting with the renewed grille, with the front mask that has a more modern setting. The vertical strips have a three-dimensional setting while in the lower part of the bumper you can see new air intakes. The new optical groups also stand out, with the circular light signature that now also incorporates the direction indicators. The rear lights are also new, with the version that is the protagonist of the first advances which is the Trailhawk, the declination designed specifically for off-road lovers, easily recognizable for the contrasting covers including the one on the engine hood. In the images released by Jeep Brazil, the T270 badge on the tailgate can also be seen, a reference to the Turbo Flex engine which is part of the only range of engines destined for the South American country.

In the clip released by the Stellantis brandi we can also give a first look at the interior, with the dashboard that maintains the classic setting with the display of the infotainment system in the center set in the square frame, an 8.4 “touch screen that integrates the latest version of the Uconnect operating system while the big news stands out behind the steering wheel, the 10 ”fully digital dashboard that had already debuted on the new Jeep Compass. The steering has also been renewed and boasts a new design, also the result of Renegade’s alignment with the latest models in the range.