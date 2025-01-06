The preview of the next series of graphics cards (GPU) RTX 50 comes directly from the Nvidia parent companywith the publication of a video teaser which shows one of the new GPUs. A small preview of what will later be announced in the keynote that will open the CES 2025 technology fair in Las Vegas, on January 7, with the presence on stage of CEO Jen-Hsun Huang.

The first official image of an RTX 50 series model appears around the 30th second of the video published by Nvidia on its official YouTube channel to promote the upcoming GeForce LAN 50 program with missions on-line which reward with in-game items. The cover shows a somewhat diffuse still image, however, it is enough to adjust some parameters of the shot a little to obtain a more acceptable overall appearance.

Nvidia official video.

What could we expect?

We cannot judge graphics cards by their design, but this is not the first approach to one of the most anticipated presentations of 2025. The lines are reminiscent of the latest generation RTX 40, although it is likely that the manufacturer has made significant changes . It could be the RTX 5080 variant, which will accompany the flagship RTX 5090 at the official presentation.

The card is made a little “more visible” with a little touch up. WIRED via Nvidia YouTube Channel

The high-end 5090 version will have impressive numbers compared to the already high-performance 4090, with a third more cores (CUDA), but also 32 GB of ultra-fast RAM and a power consumption that should be around 600 watts. All final information will be known tomorrow, January 7, including the launch price.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.