He Children’s Lottery Draw has once again distributed millions of euros throughout Spain. However, if there is a city on which luck has especially smiled, it has been Lion. The Castilian city has seen how the Gordo of the Child’s Lotterythe first prize, fell entirely in the city.

It is not the first time that Gordo del Niño has passed through León to the joy of its inhabitants. In fact, many are already calling León ‘the city of luck’ in the Children’s Lottery. This January 6, 2025 joins the editions of 1963, 1985 (the year in which the first Lotería del Niño prize also fell entirely here), 1987, 2021 and 2024. In total, there are now six occasions in which León has hunted El Gordo.

He first prize, which went to number 78909distributes 110 million euros of the 770 with which the El Niño Raffle has showered the Spanish geography. It was sold entirely by the lottery administration located in El Corte Inglés on Fray Luís de León street.

Every tenth awarded with the Gordo del Niño wins 200,000 euros. That is, 2,000,000 euros for the series. Now, we must deduct the taxes that must be paid to the Treasury, 20%. In the end, a winner of El Gordo wins 168,000 euros netwhile the Tax Agency pockets 32,000 euros.

