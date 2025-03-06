Do you know what the most listened podcasts go?

The fever to listen to podcast is still up. And it is that the cable or wireless headset -for the most comfortable -has become an essential partner before reconciling the dream, on the bus or while we do domestic tasks. Every time we like to be accompanied in our day to day by voices that whisper in our ears. It is demonstrated by the latest listening report made by statista that indicates that in 2023 the number of podcast listeners in Spain exceeded three million and that the weekly consumption was the ten hours.

Have you not tried this type of digital audio and want to know what the most listened podcasts are going to start? Here we offer you a quick guide on the titles with more discharges of the Podcosttero Patrio world. If we look at the ranks made by the main streaming platforms in our country (Ivoox, Spotify and ApplePodcast) the humor is within the top5.

Let’s start with ‘No one knows anything ‘the dean of canned humor ready to consume on demand of the listener. With twelve seasons screwed to the study table in front of the microphones, Andreu Buenafuente and Berto Romero seem to be the most incombustible comedian couple of the ‘impro’ panorama. Here you will find improvisation in its purest form without filters dotted with “Samanté” (only for initiates).

Who does not have an experience shameful enough to want to keep it at the bottom of the closet and never tell it? In The ruinTomàs Fuentes and Ignasi Taltavull pick up the glove, and turn the tortilla. They precisely encourage public and famous guests to explain “your personal ruin” more uncomfortable for the enjoyment of staff.

Undoubtedly laughter to swinging jaw is one of the best therapies. But if that does not go with you and you need Zen to break into your life desperately, you may be interested in another of the most listened podcast: Marian Rojas’s podcast was. This doctor and psychiatrist specialized in emotions uses the power of “digital waves” to help us manage stress or find what he calls “vitamin person.” However, it is convenient that before entering the listening of his podcast, it would be good if you read this.

It seems that the podcasters that “pee” the most insisted on making us feel good and is that I have a plananother of the usual among the most downloaded, insists every Monday at 12am in filling us with the most holistic wisdom. Since getting more satisfactory sexual meetings, learning foods and habits that could lengthen your life or know the keys that will make you sell more in your business. Sergio Beguería and Juan Domínguez extract all the juice to the valuable teachings of successful entrepreneurs and guest experts.

They close the ranking the always little weighted podcasts of history, in capital letters. Curiosities of history That offers you that, those things that were forgotten to tell you during the soporifers lessons sitting on the desk. What was it like to be a slave in the Middle Ages, or why are there no animals? And speaking of dead in the sarcophagus, or in the closet. True Crime puts the red lantern to postcast programs that everyone talks about. Especially prescribed for the most Yonquis: Criminopathy. Following the bloody trail of real crime and criminal stories.

And, of course, if you want to be informed of everything that happens and understand the keys of today without noise, every day, from Monday to Friday, Juanu Sánchez tells you in ‘A topic a day‘, Eldiario.es’s podcast.

From radio to podcast and podcast to radio

Who does not have a podcast tailored is that he has not sought enough on his streaming platform!