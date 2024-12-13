Nvidia has closed hundreds of hires in China this year to promote the area of ​​new autonomous driving technologies. During fiscal year 2024, the processors have increased their workforce in the Asian country by 1,000 people, bringing the total to 4,000 professionals. Beijing has always supported the electric and autonomous driving industry, becoming a technological benchmark.

One of the focuses of the company headed by Jensen Huang is Strengthen your research team. In fact, about 200 employees of those it has incorporated are going to dedicate themselves to research in autonomous driving, according to sources detailed to Bloomberg. They have also expanded the after-sales services area and the network software development department. Not only there, Nvidia is increasing its workforce globally due to the growing demand for chips for artificial intelligence (AI).

Although the firm is restricted from selling its most advanced processors in China, its sales there remain an important part of its business. In the last quarter alone, they reached $5.4 billion in that geography. It is an important market and a crucial research center for chip production.

Nvidia has always tried to maintain good relations with Beijing. On his recent visit to Hong Kong, the CEO highlighted China’s contribution to technological advancement. Despite everything, the country’s competition authorities They have just opened an investigation for the purchase of the Israeli firm Mellanox in 2020, although at that time they approved the operation.

The investigation could end up demanding measures from Nvidia and this movement It is perceived as part of the trade war maintained by the United States and China. The American president-elect, Donald Trump, has threatened his rival with more tariffs and, vice versa, he has banned exports of basic raw materials.

For Nvidia, China is key due to its position in electric and autonomous driving and stands out in the market for its competitive prices. The processors has been developing software for automation and artificial intelligence for around a decade, although their efforts have not yet materialized. The Californian’s new workers in the field will be able to work with local manufacturers who need these systems and who want to continually improve them.

Developing an autonomous vehicle is complex and expensive. This same week, General Motors has completed its Cruise project, focused on manufacturing a driverless car. After years and 10,000 million dollars invested, he abandons the project for the enormity of resources and time that this business requires and scaling it.

Nvidia has nearly 30,000 workers in 36 countries, according to company data. In Beijing alone it has added about 600 employees and has recently opened an office in the Zhongguancun technology center, also in the vicinity of the capital.