During his keynote at the Computex event in Taipei Nvidia showed how RTX technologies are continuing to grow dramatically, with particular focus on the cinematic aspect of ray-tracing and AI that increases performance and defines the next generation of contents. The company noted that over 250 RTX games and applications are currently available, double the number of last year’s Computer, and players of the GeForce streaming service continue to update, with over 30 percent are now using RTX hardware, recording over one and a half billion hours of gameplay with RTX on. DLSS technology is highly regarded for improving picture quality in games: it is now integrated into more than 180 games and applications, and will be added in the coming weeks in titles such as Hitman 3, F1 22, Vampire The Masquerade Swansong and others.

Additionally, Nvidia has announced that it is working to have all other advanced gaming technologies adopted, such as Nvidia Reflex, which is now supported by 38 games, 22 displays and 45 mice. At Computex 2022 Nvidia announced the expansion of the Nvidia Reflex ecosystem with a pair of new Reflex monitors and gaming mice that enjoy Reflex support. Additionally, Asus unveiled the world’s first 500Hz G-Sync display, the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor. This display was designed from the ground up for Esports, using an “Esports TN panel” for maximum clarity of movement. Additionally, it boasts Nvidia G-Sync Esports mode with adjustable vibration and full Nvidia Reflex Analyzer support, which allows users to measure system latency end-to-end when using an Nvidia Reflex mouse and GeForce GPU. Acer has also launched the Predator X28 G-Sync display. Finally, Cooler Master introduced the MM310 and MM730 gaming mice with Reflex support. Computex 2022 sees the addition of two new G-Sync compatible Philips OLED TVs, also with GeForce Now capabilities.