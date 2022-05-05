Every Thursday NVIDIA updates its game library thus offering subscribers new titles to play. The streaming platform knows perfectly well that it is Star Wars Day was celebrated this week, so some of these games come from a galaxy far, far away.

NVIDIA has improved the possibilities by increasing the streaming capacity to achieve the 4K resolution and 60FPS on PC and Mac, just like playing SHIELD TV. For those who play via mobile devices, however, support for 120FPS gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate is also available on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Below you will find all the games available this week.

Bakery Simulator

Oaken

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Trek to Yomi

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit

Frozenheim

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

This instead is the list of the next games that will always arrive in the month of May:

Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – May 11

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars – May 11

Cepheus Protocol Anthology – May 13

Evil Dead: The Game – May 13

Old World – May 19th

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong – May 19th

Crossfire: Legion – May 24

Out There: Oceans of Time – May 26th

My Time at Sandrock – May 26th

Turbo Sloths – May 27th

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Star Conflict

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

The Planet Crafter

The Political Machine 2020

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Source: NVIDIA