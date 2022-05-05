Every Thursday NVIDIA updates its game library thus offering subscribers new titles to play. The streaming platform knows perfectly well that it is Star Wars Day was celebrated this week, so some of these games come from a galaxy far, far away.
NVIDIA has improved the possibilities by increasing the streaming capacity to achieve the 4K resolution and 60FPS on PC and Mac, just like playing SHIELD TV. For those who play via mobile devices, however, support for 120FPS gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate is also available on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Below you will find all the games available this week.
- Bakery Simulator
- Oaken
- Dinosaur Fossil Hunter
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
- Trek to Yomi
- Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
- Frozenheim
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
This instead is the list of the next games that will always arrive in the month of May:
- Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – May 11
- Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars – May 11
- Cepheus Protocol Anthology – May 13
- Evil Dead: The Game – May 13
- Old World – May 19th
- Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong – May 19th
- Crossfire: Legion – May 24
- Out There: Oceans of Time – May 26th
- My Time at Sandrock – May 26th
- Turbo Sloths – May 27th
- Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Star Conflict
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
- The Planet Crafter
- The Political Machine 2020
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
