Asus ROG Strix G15 is a mid-range gaming laptop that doesn’t look particularly special at first glance. It’s quite bulky and comes with the usual selection of RGB lights and Gamers-style logos adorning it. But it has a hidden superpower. Two, in fact.

It is the first laptop of 2021 with graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series, the mobile version of the company’s famous desktop GPU. And it is available in two versions, one with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H series CPU and a more expensive one with a Ryzen 9 5900HX series with eight cores on board (also on offer).

These two components combine to produce a gaming laptop that can take on the best Intel-Nvidia machines we’ve seen in recent times and at a surprisingly reasonable price.

Asus ROG Strix G15: why buy it

In addition to offering the internal performance advantage, Asus has lavished the ROG Strix G15 with many other high-end features. It comes with a 15.6-inch 300Hz (1920 x .1080) Full HD display with 3ms response that has a claimed coverage of 100% sRGB. There is also a higher resolution 165Hz WQHD option with wider DCI-P3 color coverage and a 144 Hz with lower specs with only 62.5% sRGB coverage.

Elsewhere, the laptop also has a simple overclocking Turbo mode, and of course, there’s all-round RGB lighting. Dolby Atmos speakers round out the offering, and the laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD.

The full price of the Asus ROG Strix G15 might seem expensive, but considering the desktop version of the GPU it mounts costs almost € 900 alone and that instead comes in a laptop that includes a decent display, 1 TB of storage and a fast CPU, that’s not at all what I’d call a bad deal.

You can find the Asus ROG Strix G15 on Amazon at an incredible price.