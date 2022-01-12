Nutritionist Anna Drobysheva named dangerous products that should not be bought in the store. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Drobysheva, this category includes pasteurized milk, as well as refined and deodorized oils. “These oils are the strongest carcinogen,” she warned the Russians.

Sweet yoghurts can also be harmful to health, but for a different reason. They are high in sugar, which increases the risk of diabetes and obesity with frequent use.

Drobysheva believes that there is little benefit from instant cereals, since they do not contain fiber. The same applies to packaged juices. “There can be no question of any natural fruit in such juices,” she says.

When buying chicken meat, you also need to be careful. “To keep chicken meat inexpensive, producers are feeding chickens with hormones and antibiotics,” says the nutritionist. “Also, chicken meat is a comfortable breeding ground for pathogenic microorganisms that can survive even when frozen.”

