KONAMI announces the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, available on iOS and Android devices And PC. All players who will log in between January 12, 2022 and February 28, 2023 will receive tons of rewards including Gems, commemorative cosmetic items and even the exclusive card Monster Reborn.

YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNIVERSARY WITH MONSTER REBORN AND BONUS LOG-IN

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) celebrates the fifth anniversary of the acclaimed mobile and PC game Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. Starting today, KONAMI will be giving away a card to all Duelists who log in Monster Reborn and a Skill to commemorate the billions of Duels faced in the past five years!

By logging in to the game between January 12, 2022 and February 28, 2023, Duelists will receive the Legend Foil Rarity card Monster Reborn which will allow you to Special Summon monsters from the Graveyard and potentially turn the tide of the Duel. The Destiny Draw Complementary Ability: Monster Reborn allows Duelists to draw the card Monster Reborn if it is not already in their possession. Together, card and skill make for a devastating combination for any Duelist.

Besides Monster Reborn, all Duelists will receive Commemorative Card Sleve and Playmat Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS Fifth Anniversary with graphics dedicated to Yuya Sakaki and Yami Yugi.

The log-in bonuses for the fifth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS also includes 1,000 Gems, a Skill Ticket and numerous Card Tickets (including Glossy UR / SR Dream Tickets).

Finally, the new Dark Magician themed Structure Deck EX is also available Dark Paladin, Strength in Unity, Destined Rivals and many other powerful cards. For more information: konami.com/yugioh/duel_links

Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, bring the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of dueling Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise. in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” is a famous manga created by Kazuki Takahashi and serialized in the “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” of SHUEISHA Inc. starting from 1996 and is now in its seventh edition of the animated series “Yu-Gi-Oh!” (currently airing on Tokyo TV affiliate channels). KONAMI released the first console game in 1998 and the series, which includes the trading card game, continues to be enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. KONAMI continues to develop and distribute a wide range of Yu-Gi-Oh! Content. to bring the fun and excitement of the series to Duelists around the world.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play ™ for Android ™ devices and for PC via Steam.

