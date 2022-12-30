Rules for celebrating the New Year with health benefits listed in his video blog on the Yandex. Zen” famous nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg.

“New Year’s holiday is the most fun. But often, indulging in all these pleasures – plentiful food and alcoholic drinks, we forget about health, ”he noted and emphasized that it is real to combine the pleasure of the holiday and the benefits.

First of all, Ginzburg advised not to starve the entire day preceding the holiday, but to eat normally and sit down at the New Year’s table full.

“The New Year is an occasion for joy, communication with loved ones, thinking through plans for the future, but not overeating. Be full, and it will save you, ”said the nutritionist. A well-fed person looks at the set table more indifferently, he is able to control himself, he noted.

The second important rule is not to start the meal with alcohol. “If you didn’t have time to eat in advance, eat before the first glass. Otherwise, alcohol will get on the mucosa of a hungry stomach, begin to be absorbed at lightning speed, its concentration in the blood will grow rapidly, ”explained Ginzburg.

He advised to limit the amount of alcohol consumed. “If you can’t stop drinking at all, drink slowly. When consumed slowly, alcohol becomes food – it is absorbed very slowly, gently broken down and causes much less harm to the body, ”said the doctor.

You need to learn how to divide food into hearty, but non-caloric and insatiable, but very high-calorie, the expert continued. “The second group includes all traditional salads – herring under a fur coat, mimosa, winter salad, and so on. They can be eaten, but in very small, tasting portions. If you are not sure that you want to try something, do not take it, ”advised the nutritionist.

Ginzburg added that it is imperative to eat bread, ideally rye. It will save you from overeating. “Vegetables go great with bread. Low-fat meat and fish cuts also do not have a bad effect. All this prevents alcohol from being quickly absorbed, ”the doctor said.

He advised to drink good, clean water with the food you eat and only from time to time to take small sips of alcohol.

The last advice of a nutritionist is to break away from the table as often as possible, to pause. You can move between rooms, dance or invite guests to play something moving.

Earlier, the rules for a safe New Year’s table were listed by Moscow’s chief nutritionist Antonina Starodubova. She advised to plan future purchases, taking into account the terms and conditions of storage of products and ready meals.