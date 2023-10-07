Nursing | Hus: The first child patient has been operated on in Denmark

Husi’s answer to the supervisory authority reveals that one heart operation has been performed on a Finnish child in Copenhagen.

in Denmark so far, one heart operation has been performed on a Finnish child.

This is revealed in Husi’s response to Valvira, the Licensing and Control Agency of the Social and Health Sector, regarding the surgery queues.

Hus has previously stated that it will not share more details about the children going to Denmark because it wants to protect their privacy. So the time of surgery is not known.

The possibility of surgery in another Nordic country was offered to twenty families with heart children in the spring.

Husi’s answer states that the joint treatment chain with Copenhagen University Hospital has already been built. It is therefore clear how the cooperation works in practice, but the answer does not take a position on whether there will be more cuts.

Hus announced in the summer that it has significantly shortened children’s heart surgery queues after it blew the whistle last year as a sign of disaster.

The good development has continued. In the answer to Valvira, it is stated that in September, the queue for children’s heart surgery was around 60 patients, while at the worst, around 120 patients were moved.

Due to the difficult situation of the new children’s hospital, a national working group met last year. All the measures proposed by the group to save intensive care for children have at least been started.

Admittedly, not enough professionals have been hired directly for the intensive care unit of the children’s hospital, which is necessary for heart surgeries.

The hiring of Husi’s internal substitutes, on the other hand, has been successful and this has made it possible to fill the shortage of permanent nurses. Children have also been treated at the neonatal or adult unit instead of a children’s hospital.

Efforts have also been made to spread the know-how needed for intensive care of children in Finland to a wider group. The professionals of the University Children’s Clinics in Turku and Tampere are receiving additional training, although not at the pace and in the way that was dreamed of. Over a long period of time, this additional training can make a decisive difference in access to intensive care for children.

The answer concerns the number of pediatric heart surgeons. There are too few of them and many are from the most experienced end of the medical profession. New ones are currently being trained.

Read more: Hus: Some families want to send their children to Denmark for surgery

Read more: Finland is no longer able to care for even its sickest children – Intensive care nurses tell the story of the origin of the crisis

Read more: The queue for children’s heart surgery was shortened by dozens in Hus

Read more: Husin Jari Petäjä: Nurses are taken seriously

Read more: Working group: At-risk birth mothers should be directed away from Helsinki

Read more: Sick children being sent abroad for surgery – It’s so stupid we should all be outraged

Read more: The plight of the children’s hospital says something about the whole of Finland

Read more: The situation at the new children’s hospital is already so difficult that the child cannot be left in the hospital alone

Read more: “This is playing with his life” – Children’s intensive care was in crisis in Helsinki, 10-year-old Jesse’s urgent open-heart surgery was postponed several times