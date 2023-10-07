These are the singer’s words: “I am convalescent, I have lost a lot of blood”

Without a shadow of a doubt these have not been easy days for Fedez. The news of the emergency hospitalization due to some health problems kept everyone in suspense, until yesterday when the singer was discharged from Fatebenefratelli. Interviewed by ‘Corriere della Sera’, Chiara Ferragni’s husband explained what happened and what his conditions are.

Fedez gave an interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’ where he retraced the dramatic days of recovery emergency at Fatebenefratelli. To the well-known newspaper the husband of Chiara Ferragni he revealed what happened in detail and how he feels now. These were her words about it:

I’m fine compared to before. I’m convalescent, I’ve lost a lot of blood. Half the blood I had in my body. The most absurd thing is that that morning I had a transoceanic flight.

But it didn’t end here. In the interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’, Fedez also discussed the topic of mental health. In regards to this, Chiara Ferragni’s husband revealed that:

After the illness I had serious mental health problems. I had to face them, I’m still facing them. I’m not ashamed of it. I had an acute depression, which resulted in a hypomanic attack. It means that you completely lose your clarity.

And, continuing, the singer then added:

To treat myself I started taking psychotropic drugs, which however are sometimes not without side effects. Then to treat the side effects of a drug they prescribe another drug, and so on. The result was that I stuttered, I trembled, I could no longer think clearly. She’s tough. When you have to deal with a depressive state, and your mind has become accustomed to pharmacological support, if it no longer has that drug the depressive state worsens.

Finally, concluding, Fedez revealed: