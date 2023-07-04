Health professionals ask that the Court’s approval follow the entirety of the current nursing floor law

Nurses and nursing technicians from the Federal District are meeting this Monday (July 3, 2023) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios against the nursing floor approvedwith reservations, by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Friday (June 30).



Health professionals ask the STF to follow the entirety of the current nursing floor law (11,434 of 2022). Court justices Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber argued that the settlement should be made according to the law in force.

Minister Dias Toffoli, on the other hand, determined that workers in the private sector receive the minimum wage respecting the rules of each state and through negotiation between employers and workers. The vote was accompanied by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques.





Here is the result of the vote:

4 voted for collective bargaining in the private sector: Roberto Barroso (rapporteur), Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia and André Mendonça;

two voted for the immediate payment of the floor for all categories: Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber; It is

4 voted for the regionalization of the floor payment: Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques.

“The judgment of the STF imposes an interpretation of the law that removes some rights conquered by Law 14,434, which is the floor law. We are pressuring the STF to apply the law in full”said the president of the Union of Nurses of the Federal District, Jorge Henrique, to the Power360.

CONFUSION

A man was knocked down by military police after he refused to clear the road on the morning of the demonstration. The video was shared on social media (watch it below).



In a note, the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) said that the protester incited other people to obstruct life. He was allegedly taken to the police station and charged with contempt and disobedience.



“It should be noted that the detainee does not belong to any nursing staff and is a resident of the State of RN”says the PM-DF note.

Watch (1min38s):

PROPOSAL HISTORY