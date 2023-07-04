Two scientists from Zurich say that no excessive conclusions should be drawn from individual pieces of information. You are critical of how the war in Ukraine is reported. A guest post.

DWith the current Ukrainian counter-offensives, the war is entering a new phase. This places increased demands on independent analysis. What can unbiased expertise achieve in such a situation – and what not?

The “fog of war” aptly describes the impossibility of classifying, analyzing or even anticipating current military actions in their respective context. For every war is a race between action and reaction, innovation and adaptation, secrecy and propaganda.

All sides are interested in covering up their strengths, weaknesses and priorities. In Ukraine, this fog is mainly due to the incomplete and unbalanced data situation, as well as the struggle for sovereignty of interpretation, accelerated news cycles and emotionally charged debates.