The terrible family massacre took place this morning in Nuoro, where Roberto Gleboni armed himself with a gun and killed his wife, two children and a neighbor before taking his own life. The motive is being investigated

A huge tragedy occurred today, Wednesday 25 September in Nuoro. Roberto Glebonia man defined by those who knew him as “very calm“, he armed himself with a 7.65 caliber gun, which he legally owned, and practically exterminated almost the entire family, before killing himself.

Forestry worker kills his family, then kills himself

The murder weapon used by Gleboni, a forestry worker for the Sardinia regional company and a great gun enthusiast, has been found.

Roberto Gleboni: Investigators are looking into the motive for the family massacre

What happened this morning in the apartment on the ground floor of the building Ichnusa Streetin Nuoro, can in all respects be defined a real massacre.

In fact, his wife fell under the gunshots inflicted by Roberto Gleboni, Giusi Massettia 43-year-old housewife, her three children, a neighbor and also Gleboni’s mother, whom her son reached at her home at a later time.

rescue intervention

His wife and eldest daughter died instantly. One of his sons was declared brain dead in hospital, while they are in serious condition at the Saint Francis from Nuoro the elderly mother, another son and the neighbor.

The investigators are still unaware of the motive for the massacre committed by the man: at the moment it is assumed that there was family disagreements. It seems in fact that Gleboni had separated from his wife.

family exterminated

The neighbor describes Gleboni as a calm and helpful person

Armando Lodi, a neighbor of Roberto Gleboni, describes him as a person “absolutely calm and helpful”:

“A few days ago my car had been stolen and he wanted to lend me his, knowing that I needed it.”

Gleboni, in addition to being a forestry worker, was also trade unionist of the CISL and a great animal lover.

The neighbor also said:

“This morning I didn’t hear anything, it was thundering. He lived on the ground floor of the building on Via Ichnusa, he was renting the house of the sister of the neighbor who was injured. The neighbors heard the shots and called the police.”

investigation into the motive

The public prosecutor on duty from the Nuoro Public Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner arrived at the scene of the tragedy Roberto Demontisarrived from Cagliari. A summit is currently underway in the Prefecture between the prefect Alessandra Nigro and the police with the intent of trying to reconstruct the entire dynamics of the massacre.