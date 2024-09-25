“The field of diffuse large cell lymphoma is evolving very rapidly, thanks to a series of innovative drugs, which are being used alongside or, in some cases, even replacing chemotherapy. Among these, we recall Car T therapies and monoclonal antibodies”. This is what Marco Ladetto, president of the Italian Lymphoma Foundation, said on the sidelines of the 51st national congress of the Sie – Italian Society of Hematology, taking place at the MiCo in Milan from 23 to 25 September and also attended by Sobi, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on rare or little-known hematological diseases, and oncohematology.