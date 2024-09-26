Millionaires He was bitter about his recent result in the Betplay League, drawing at home against Jaguares, goalless, on his return to the El Campín stadium.

Millonarios came from tying with the leader Once Caldas and beating La Equidad in Techo, but came to a screeching halt with this draw against one of the bottom teams in the championship.

The fans left the stadium with the disappointment of seeing a team that lacked ideas to find victory. To make matters worse, he suffered another absence with the injury of Daniel Catano.

At the end of the 0-0 draw against Jaguares, coach Alberto Gamero’s words generated more concern. There are already seven patients on his injured list, no less, several of them absolutely essential to put things back together in the League.

Although it is in the evaluation stage and a more precise medical report is expected soon, the DT reported: “Cataño’s injury is an injury to the left adductor, it is not almost the same. He felt discomfort, but according to what we have spoken with the doctors It didn’t go in depth, because fortunately it came out,” he commented.

But he was not the only one hit in El Campín: “Juan Pablo Vargas had a blow to his foot when Montero fell on him; Daniel Ruiz also has a blow to his ankle, he has a small wound, we are going to see how he evolves, and Delvin Alfonzo has trauma to his left knee.”

Next match

Millonarios is obliged to win its next match, which will be against Envigado.

For now the blue team has 15 points and is fighting to stay within the best eight.

With news and waiting for Cataño’s evolution, Gamero will have to play a better game to get the three points.

Saturday September 28

Millionaires vs. Envigado

El Campin Stadium

8:30 p.m.

Win+ TV

