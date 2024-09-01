Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 7:15

The Electoral Court of São Paulo granted the right of reply to Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) on the social media accounts of Pablo Marçal (PRTB), his opponent in the race for Mayor of São Paulo. The decision, issued on Friday, orders the removal of videos in which the influencer says that the mayor is a “scoundrel” and a “coward.”

Judge Murilo D’Avila Cotrim also ordered Nunes to prepare a response in text or video up to one minute long to be published on Marçal’s profiles on Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

However, it will not be possible to comply with the decision in X because the platform is suspended in Brazil by order of the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

When contacted, Marçal’s campaign did not respond by the time this text was published.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.