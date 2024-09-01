Now there’s a typhoon. In a few days, the cyclone that is already wreaking havoc in southern Japan could reach Tokyo. The authorities are warning of several days of storms and heavy rain. Many residents of the Japanese capital want to stock up on supplies. While heavy rain is already falling outside, customers are crowding between the rows of shelves inside the Summit supermarket in the Tokyo district of Fukasawa. Many have packed their shopping carts full of basic foodstuffs: pasta, bread, potatoes.