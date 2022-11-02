Real Murcia is not a forceful team at home. This is what the data from matches played at the Enrique Roca say, like the one last Sunday against Osasuna Promesas in which the Grana team did more than their rival, theoretically, but ended up thrashed 1-4. And it is that part of his work was unsuccessful.

To begin with, the team coached by Mario Simón had 60.2% of the total possession of the match while their rival had enough to have the ball for 39.7% of the total time played to win with authority. The precision of the Navarrese team was also noticeable in the shots on goal by both teams.

While Real Murcia had 17, only four were between the three suits, 25.5% of the time. For Santi Castillejo’s team, for their part, it was enough to shoot 10 times on goal, 5 of them between the three posts. Enough baggage to score four goals and crush his rival.

That kneading the ball is not enough to win games, or at least it is not the only way, is also shown by the fact that the granas made 466 passes during the 94 minutes played, of which 384 reached their final destination. Although they did not help him win. The Navarrese reserve team, for their part, only had to make 265 of these passes, 213 of them effective, to add the three points at stake with great ease.

Osasuna Promesas was also more accurate and lethal on corner kicks, fundamental in the course of the match. Of the six that the visiting team scored, they managed to score three goals (the fourth was converted after a second play derived from a corner kick), while Real Murcia scored five but only finished off one.

duel between cousins



Next Sunday’s duel in La Nucía (5:00 p.m.) will measure two cousins ​​on the pitch. They are Pedro León and Josema Raigal, natives of Mula, who will face each other for the first time. The first is the undisputed starter at Real Murcia, while the second, who also went through the granas bases, has seven duels as a starter.