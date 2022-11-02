DPR Prime Minister Khotsenko announced the payment of 57 million rubles for lost and damaged housing

More than 57 million rubles were paid to residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as compensation for housing and property damaged as a result of hostilities. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic Vitaly Khotsenko in his Telegram-channel.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy of the DPR said that 241 people received payments for lost and damaged housing. The work of the damage assessment commissions continues.

Earlier, a political scientist, associate professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Andrey Suzdaltsev admitted that the restoration of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) after joining Russia would require investments in the amount of about a trillion rubles. According to him, the industry of the republics suffered significant losses.

In September, the Russian government allocated more than 10.3 billion rubles for social payments to migrants from the DPR and LPR, as well as Ukraine. In accordance with the presidential decree, migrants who were forced to leave their homes, but were not recognized as refugees, are entitled to a monthly pension payment of 10,000 rubles.