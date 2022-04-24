Home page politics

Marine Le Pen (right) and Emmanuel Macron are probably neck and neck in the French elections. © Imago

In the end, the race turned out to be longer and more exciting than some initially expected: Here you can find the current projections and results of the 2022 French election.

France Election 2022: This news ticker for the latest extrapolations is continuously updated.

In the runoff battle Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen for the French Presidency.

According to initial foreign reports, Le Pen is in some overseas territories in front.

The latest numbers see Emmanuel Macron in the lead. However, the information should be treated with caution.

Forecast (8:03 p.m.): 58.2 percent 41.8 percent

Update from April 24, 8:03 p.m.: Now the first figures come from France! According to this, Emmanuel Macron leads with 58.2 percent quite clearly ahead of the competitor from the right camp.

Update from April 24, 7:57 p.m.: New projections from Belgium! As La Libre reported, Emmanuel Macron has between 56 percent and 58 percent of the votes on his side. Big opinion research institutes agree on that. The numbers would be based on first census and based on multiple samples from French polling stations. However, the values ​​are not official yet.

Election in France: Emmanuel Macron probably in front in France

Update from April 24, 7:22 p.m.: Marine Le Pen will certainly not be able to win the election with only the Caribbean, the population in the overseas territories is far too small for that. This is also reflected in the latest figures published by the Belgian media. According to polls, the incumbent currently leads in France with 55 to 58 percent. Le Pen gets 42 to 45 percent of the votes. The findings come from online polls that included voters who cast their ballots by 5 p.m. However, the polling stations are still open until at least 7 p.m., some of them until 8 p.m.

The values ​​are therefore still not fully meaningful. Non-voters and invalid votes are also not included there.

Update from April 24, 4:15 p.m.: Is the big bang actually looming in France? According to Belgian media, Marine Le Pen is ahead in the French overseas territories. In the Caribbean, due to the time difference, elections could already be held on Saturday, in Guadeloupe the right-wing populist is clearly ahead by 70:30, according to “La Libre”. In Martinique, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy, the race is a little closer, but President Macron is 45:55 behind there too. Currently he only leads in French Polynesia.

The first official numbers from France are expected around 8 p.m., but no forecasts or projections may be reported beforehand so as not to influence the election. While foreign media are excluded, the reports should be taken with caution.

France election: Voter turnout probably lower than in 2017

Update from April 24, 3:45 p.m.: The polling stations have been open since 8 a.m., and the hot phase of the runoff election is gradually beginning in France. The two frontrunners will be most concerned with the 7.7 million votes of eliminated leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, but polls suggest some votes may be invalid. Voter turnout has also decreased compared to the 2017 election.

Of course, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen cast their votes, the rest of the population has until 7 p.m. and sometimes 8 p.m.

First report from April 24, 2022, 10:54 a.m.: Paris/Munich – The finalists are the middle politician Emmanuel Macron* and the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen*. Macron has been French President for five years now and has had to do with the mass protests of the “yellow vests” and the corona pandemic.

A possible successor to Le Pen would have no fewer political tasks. War in Ukraine, climate crisis and gas and electricity prices are just a few keywords. However, many eligible voters do not want to vote for either of the two – Macron and Le Pen vied for them.

With 28 percent in the first round, Macron still has a good chance of asserting himself against Le Pen – with 23 percent in the first round. But his second mandate is likely to be more difficult – especially if his governing majority dwindles in June’s general election.

France run-off election live: when will the first projections and the result come out?

In the TV duel with Le Pen, the incumbent did well, according to the polls. That doesn’t have to mean anything for the runoff Sunday on April 24th. It is the second round of the presidential election.

Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Interesting: Those entitled to vote may only vote on site. Postal voting is not permitted for fear of manipulation.

From 8 p.m. it gets exciting, because then the votes cast will be counted and the first projections will be published. Post-election polls among people at polling stations are also common. Experience has shown that the new head of French politics will not be known until one day later, this time on April 25th.

France election 2022 live: influence of the first projections – news on the result up to date

Nevertheless, the first projections played a role as early as April 10, the day of the first ballot. Immediately after the announcement, three eliminated candidates made their election recommendations: both the Green Yannick Jadot and the Socialist Anne Hidalgo and the Communist Fabien Roussel spoke unanimously in favor of incumbent Macron.

In the run-off election on April 24, Le Pen will hope for the votes of far-right political newcomer Eric Zemmour. Here is our live ticker for the 2022 French election. (AFP/dpa/frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA