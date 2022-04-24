The first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals have now come to an end and it should be noted that we experienced two authentic games with a lot of goals and lots of emotions that kept us in line for our seats.
The series began on Friday the 22nd with Barcelona thrashing Wolfsburg 5-1 at the Camp Nou, which once again broke the attendance record with more than 91,000 people present at the stadium and ended today in France after experiencing the great match between the two powers. French, OL Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.
A very even duel between both teams was expected given the present that both live and the short difference that exists between them in the general table of the French league and obviously we were right.
The game started very electrifying and with Katoto surprisingly opening the scoring for the visitors, thus putting PSG ahead on the scoreboard from very early on.
The minutes were running and PSG lost the advantage after taking a maximum penalty in favor of Lyon that Wendie Renard executed perfectly.
PSG was disconnected from the game and after the draw, the American Catarina Macario turned the score around and put the Leonese 2-1, a score with which they would go to rest.
The second period also gave us goals and the first of them would be scored again by Macario who sealed his double against PSG and increased the difference between the two teams to two.
However, a penalty in favor of the visitors by Dudek gave life to PSG and they managed to leave Lyon with a defeat by only one goal.
As we can see, the French tie is more alive than ever and this Saturday, April 30, in Parisian territory it will be time to close the key that will undoubtedly leave us with a great taste in our mouths for what these two teams have shown.
With Barcelona a foot and a half in the final, who will be the other squad that will be present in the grand final of the UEFA Champions League? Lyon or PSG?
