If you are a streamer or generator of content on Twitch and you have noticed that your numbers drop, you are not alone, since Ibai Plains Garatea, better known as Ibai, recently spoke about this disturbing situation.

It is something that is happening a lot in these post-COVID-19 pandemic times, when people once again decide to go out and do not spend as much time watching streaming channels.

Ibai addressed this issue in one of his broadcasts on this service, where he said ‘It is a mixture of several things, on Twitch we were in figures that were not real’.

We recommend: Fan makes a jacuzzi in the shape of a PlayStation 1 and you will want it at home.

This comment was in relation to some streamers increasing their followers a lot. But that was while the pandemic lasted and this content generator commented that audiences of 60 to 70 thousand were normal. But the bonanza ended abruptly.

Font: Twitter.

Ibai made it clear by saying ‘but we are not all Auronplay’. However, he believes there is another factor, noting “In general, everything has suffered a small downturn, and now it is the World Cup, although they had already gone down before”.

He then highlighted ‘I’m not surprised that there are people who quit after five ads’. Ibai finished off with ‘[…]what really hurts in advertising is the first ad, which doesn’t let you meet the streamer’.

I’ve won streamer of the year for 2021. Second year in a row we’ve won it. Thank you all for your patience and support. From the bottom of my heart, thanks to all of you who enjoy what we do. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hln1ZsvI4t — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) November 21, 2021

Who is Ibai and why is he so popular on Twitch?

Ibai Llanos Garatea is one of the main generators of Spanish-speaking content on Twitch, although he is also a YouTuber and esports presenter.

The most recent count of subscribers on Twitch reveals that it has more than 11 million, while on YouTube it exceeds nine million. So he has a wide presence on both platforms and is one of the best-known influencers in Spain.

Font: Youtube.

Regarding his work in electronic sports, he is the founder, along with Gerard Piqué, of the KOI team. He has also received many awards for his work on the Internet.

The fact is that his comments are not an isolated event, since other streamers have noticed significant drops in audience. They also agree that the excess of ads and the frequency of these drive away viewers; It is something more and more common.

In addition to Twitch we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.