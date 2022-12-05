Monday, December 5, 2022
Money | “I don’t tell my spouse about my savings so I don’t end up paying the bills” – Money can be a subject of secrecy in a relationship

December 5, 2022
When one person in a relationship is frugal and the other spendthrift, only one has to pay the bill when there are unexpected expenses. Some don’t even tell their spouse about their savings – but couples have other money-related secrets and disagreements.

Costs are rising and inflation is surging. It has caused discussions about spending money in homes, HS readers say.

I have tried to emphasize the importance of frugality and the importance of monitoring expenses, but so far without success. Woman, 52

My husband has become more aware of food prices when I myself talk about them so loudly and often. He has realized that he can’t always eat out. Woman, 29

My partner doesn’t want me to heat the sauna. For food, he buys minced meat and macaroni. I myself would live, as before. Woman, 37

The above-mentioned 37-year-old woman says that in her family, they live according to their partner’s wishes anyway – even if there is money.

