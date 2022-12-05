Money | “I don’t tell my spouse about my savings so I don’t end up paying the bills” – Money can be a subject of secrecy in a relationship

Costs are rising and inflation is surging. It has caused discussions about spending money in homes, HS readers say.

I have tried to emphasize the importance of frugality and the importance of monitoring expenses, but so far without success. Woman, 52

My husband has become more aware of food prices when I myself talk about them so loudly and often. He has realized that he can’t always eat out. Woman, 29

My partner doesn’t want me to heat the sauna. For food, he buys minced meat and macaroni. I myself would live, as before. Woman, 37