O Ministry of Development and Social Assistance reported this Tuesday (14.nov.2023) that the number of people repatriated from the Gaza Strip who will go to a shelter in the interior of São Paulo rose from 12 to 14. It could still increase. On Monday (Nov 13), the group of 32 people (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians) disembarked at the Brasília Air Base. The 14 people who will go to the shelter will board a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane at 10am on Wednesday (Nov 15). In total, 26 are going to São Paulo. “The shelter is in a region close to the urban area, so it is not a farm. The space has conditions for individual unit installations. Each family will have their own space with bedrooms and bathrooms. We can make the reference and a chalet. Food is served in a collective space, in cafeterias”, said Regis Spindola, director of Special Social Protection at the ministry.