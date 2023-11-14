













The Production List site is dedicated to keeping track of the productions that take place each year and the locations where they will be filmed. According to this, The Last of Us will begin filming in January 2024 in Vancouver. This in turn could give us an estimate of when the second season will hit the screens.

If we are guided by the path of the first season, we could believe that the second will arrive at the beginning of 2026. Since the first began filming in January 2021 and premiered until March 2023. Although they may speed it up a bit due to the great success it had.

So there is still some time before we know more details about the second season of The Last of Us. Surely as the start of filming approaches we will know who will join Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the cast. what do you think about this news?

What will we see in the second season of The Last of Us?

Since the second season was announced, the producers of The Last of Us They assured that they will remain faithful to the source material. Of course they will have some surprises to catch those who played the video games off guard. But if we are guided by the first season, these changes will surely be beneficial.

Source: Naughty Dog.

They also said that this will not be the last season of the series. In fact, they believe it could last up to four. This makes sense knowing the events that happen in the second part. The second season could explore Ellie’s story; the third, Abby’s story and finally the fourth, the events in California. Although at this rate we will have to wait a long time to reach the end.

