Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 12:38

The percentage of indebted families in the city of São Paulo dropped to 70.7% in July, compared to 72.8% in June. The percentage, however, remains above the pre-pandemic level, which was around 50%.

Data are from the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP).

The number of families with overdue debts, on the other hand, increased again in July, reaching 24.1% of households, compared to 23.2% in June. The rise was spread across all income brackets, with an increase from 28.2% to 28.9% among families with income of up to ten minimum wages and from 10.6% to 11.8% among those with income above this level.

The month registered a monthly increase in indebtedness through booklets (12.4% to 13.2%) and personal credit (11.8% to 12.4%). On the other hand, the number of credit card debtors fell (84.8% to 82.0%).

The share of household income committed to debt, on the other hand, did not change and remains at 30%.