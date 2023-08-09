This year, important adaptations of videogames have been released to other entertainment media, among the clearest examples we have the film of Super Mario Bros., as well as new seasons of series like Sonic Prime. For its part, there were slightly more modest releases and there is the film by Tetriswhich is now charged with a felony.

As mentioned, a lawsuit has been filed against Apple for this film, which has been made by the author of the book The Tetris Effect, since there are sections of the script that he has considered as plagiarism of his material. From what is mentioned, although the tape is also based on real events, it also takes the approach that he put in his work, some specific ideas.

In itself, the idea that it is a kind of Cold War Thriller has been mentioned as its original idea, and it is just what we see on the screen, since there are sections in which it is perceived as an espionage story. Implying that many sections of the script took things from the book published in 2016.

Here is a fragment of the legal document against the company:

It becomes apparent that the movie Tetris is substantially similar in almost all material respects, including specific chapters and pages of the cited book, which were simply adapted into the movie without the plaintiff’s knowledge, authorization, or consent.

In case of being the winner of the trial, the author mentions that he wants economic compensation that would be equivalent to $4.8 million. And for now, all this is still ongoing while evidence of the alleged plagiarism by Apple and the scriptwriter hired for the tape available on the streaming service is collected.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: It is true that he has some degrees of espionage, but many have seen this story in a similar way, so it is possible that he will not win the trial. We’ll see what happens later with this million dollar company.