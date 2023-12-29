Third fatal shark attack in seven months in South Australia. A 15-year-old surfer has died after being attacked by a suspected great white shark on Thursday while surfing with his father off a secluded Yorke Peninsula beach, Ethel Beach, west of his hometown of Adelaide.

Khai Cowley, this is the boy's name, was brought to shore but emergency services were unable to revive him. Other surfers died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October, but their bodies were never recovered. South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said there had been 11 fatal shark attacks in the state's waters since 2000. There is little the government can do to make beaches safer outside Adelaide, which is the state capital and its most populous city.

Outside of the state of South Australia, the only other fatal shark attack recorded in Australia in 2023 is when a 16-year-old girl was killed by a bull shark in a river in the city of Perth, South Australia, in February. west of the country. The increase in shark attacks in South Australia this year, including two non-fatal attacks, is difficult to explain, according to Adelaide-based shark expert Andrew Fox, but overcast conditions like those on Thursday at Ethel Beach can encourage sharks to attack.

A few days ago, an Italian boy, Matteo Mariotti, a 20-year-old student from Parma, risked his life in similar circumstances, sharing a dramatic video on Instagram in which he says he was attacked by a shark in Australia, in the state of Queensland.