Historic record is driven by war in Ukraine, conflicts in Sudan and Afghanistan and climate change

The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) reported this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) that the number of forcibly displaced people in the world has reached 110 million. According to the international agency, the war in Ukraine, conflicts in Sudan and Afghanistan and climate change contributed to the historic record.

“War, violence, persecution, discrimination – and increasingly climate change, often linked to conflict – cause displacement”, wrote the UN high commissioner (United Nations) for refugees, Filippo Grandi, in his profile on twitter.

In December 2022, the projection was 108.4 million people forcibly displaced. Until 2020, this number was stabilized at 40 million, but it has grown significantly in recent years.

“We are in a very polarized world, where international tensions extend to humanitarian issues.”, said the UNHCR commissioner, citing the persecution of people, discrimination and violence as factors that contributed to the historic mark.

Despite the concerns, Grandi signed an agreement between the countries of the EU (European Union), which paves the way for new rules for the collective management of reception and relocation of asylum seekers. Read more about the agreement signed on Thursday (8.jun) in Luxembourg.