there is commotion in Africa and various parts of the world after the death of 303 people who allegedly They were members of a cult in the city of Shakahola, south of Kenya.

According to the report by the Kenyan authorities, the more than 300 people killed they were part of a religious sect and decided to do an extreme fast for several days to “see Christ”.

This fact joins the long list of cases where sects indoctrinate people to have certain types of beliefs that could threaten their own life or that of other people. What are the most dangerous sects in the world?

the manson family

Charles Manson on trial, 1971

Charles Manson decided, in the 60s, to gather a group of followers to fulfill a bloody ritual which was the cover of the main world media in 1969.

The head of the sect sent Susan Atkins aka Sexie Sadie, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie van Houten and Tex Watson to a prestigious Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles. The young people entered the property where the actress lived with knives and weapons Sharon Tate, who was 8 months pregnant.

According to the official report of the authorities, Charles Manson decided to carry out a bloody ritual with the famous Hollywood actress, who was murdered after receiving 16 stab wounds. Sergeant Joe De Rosa, of the Los Angeles police, indicated that at the entrance to the mansion the first thing he found was the word “pig” written, apparently, with Sharon Tate’s blood.

The Nxivm sect

This group was founded by Keith Raniere in 1998, in Abany, United States. This man promoted and carried out a program of workshops to help women who had emotional conflicts, the victims who sought support and self-help were convinced to join the sect of Nxivm.

According to the report by the United States authorities, after joining the sect, the women They were subjected to all kinds of physical and sexual assaults. In addition, they were ‘marked’ by Raniere, who forced them to please him sexually and subdued them so that they would not be unfaithful to him.

After a long investigation, Keith Rainere was sentenced by a New York court to 120 years in prison for different charges, such as trafficking in women and girls, possession of child pornography, and organized crime.

The actress Allison Mack known for her role in ‘Smallville’ was accused of sex trafficking while she belonged to the NXIVM sect.

The Supreme Truth (Aum Shinrikyo)

Shōko Asahara was the founder of the Supreme Truth sect in Japan in the 1980s, this man managed to have thousands of followers in the Japanese country, then create a spiritual sect that combined Hindu and Buddhist beliefs, but decided to adopt certain elements from the apocalyptic prophecies of Christianity.

On March 20, 1995, the Supreme Truth decided to attack thousands of people with bags of sarin gas in a liquid state, which they left in various stations and carriages of the Tokyo subway. Thirteen people died and thousands were damaged for life by this attack.

After a long investigation, the Japanese authorities determined that everything was caused by members of the Supreme Truth sect, its leader and founder, Shoko Asahara, was executed in 2004 after being sentenced to death.

File photo dated June 16, 1995, showing the founder of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, Shoko Asahara (c), birth name Chizuo Matsumoto, being escorted by police.

The Davidians

The dreaded sect managed to recruit several young gullibles for several years in Texas, USA. david koresh He decided to found his own cult and proclaimed himself a ‘messiah’ sent directly by God.

This feared sect had several confrontations with the FBI in the 1990s for preaching doctrines related to alcohol consumption and sex. According to the authorities’ report, Koresh took the wives and daughters of the faithful to rape and indoctrinate them.

On April 19, 1993, the self-proclaimed ‘messiah’ decided to set fire to the Centro Monte Carmelo ranch (the Davidian complex) where dozens of faithful resided. The fire caused the death of 86 people, including David Koresh, who was unable to flee the flames.

Image of David Koresh, the leader of the Davidians.

Nuwaubianism

This sect was created by Dwight York in the 1970s among his beliefs was the mixture of fanaticism for Ancient Egypt, various conspiracy theories of Islam and ufological sects.

York himself described his sect as a group of people “bred to be a killer with low levels of reproduction and a short life. There, he called the white man ‘devil’, pointed strongly to Christianity and tried to impose the superiority of the ‘black’ race.

York was sentenced to 135 years in prison for more than 100 cases of sexual abuse, which included several with children. In 2004 his conviction was reaffirmed and he was sent to the ADX Florence prison, in Colorado, United States.

Photo: Screenshot / Nuwaubianfacts.com

