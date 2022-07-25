The figures from the LCPS do not distinguish between people who were admitted as a direct result of their corona infection and people who ended up in hospital for another cause and who happened to be infected. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment does make that distinction.

The number of people reported to the GGDs with a positive corona test result decreased slightly last week (-11 percent) compared to the week before, reported the RIVM. The number of people tested also decreased slightly (-6 percent). The reproduction number based on reports of positive tests was 0.99 (0.96 – 1.03) on July 4.

Since the start of the summer wave, the number of people who actually end up in hospital because of corona complaints, compared to the relatively calm period before. The decrease now follows the leveling off and then the decrease in the number of positive corona tests more than a week ago.