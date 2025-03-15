Dani Bárez’s career and life has been full of ups and downs. However, it is said that the largest battles go to the best warriorsand that is what the Valencian is. After a real odyssey to get to the UFC, Bárez finally got it. The road was difficult, but crossed the goal. Even so, the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is cruel and you never have to lower your guard. After having raffled sky and earth to reach the largest company in the world of discipline, it touched Savor defeat.

In addition, it was still harder when he touched the victory with his fingers by almost knocking out his rival. But fate did not want to make things easy and fell defeated by submission. But it doesn’t matter as many times as you fall, but how you get up. He returned to the cage in September 2024, where this time he could demonstrate what he was done. Although his opponent, Víctor Altamirano, resisted until the end assuming a danger, the one born in Burjassot showed his ‘striking’ (hit) to sit with blows on more than one occasion, going out with the High arm.

His next challenge is the Brazilian André Lima. This, at 26, is undefeated and with the company’s future promise poster. Lima arrives at the fight with Bárez without knowing the defeat, with a solid 10-0 in your recordhaving obtained half of those triumphs by Ko. In the UFC he maintained or streak, having won his contract in the contender series and with three victories throughout 2024. In addition, his debut could be classified as ‘curious’. He won by the disqualification of his rival, which bit on the arm. In case it was not enough, as soon as the crash was finished, the mark that his opponent had led him, obtaining a special bonus by Dana White.

As for the style of Bárez and Lima, both drink from Kickboxing, being their base. Even so, within the cage are Very different. On the one hand, the Brazilian is more leisurely, looking for blows of power. It also has good skills in the fight and soil that cannot be taken lightly. For its part, Dani Bárez is more energetic, with much more rhythm. Constantly seek hit, in addition to changing the areas in which it attacks. Nor should we neglect the power that their hands hold, accustomed to, at least sit, those who have in front. This one has in his career Seven victories by way of KO and six of submission, which also do it completely.









Therefore, everything indicates that the lawsuit will be maintained, almost entirely, in the vertical room, with both athletes exchanging. Despite its low weight, it should not be ruled out that the fight ends early, because both They weigh their hands. The key will be who can impose your rhythm of combat. Whatever the result the show is guaranteed. To win, Bárez could have a great promotion. With those three victories in a row, Lima may be Very close to Top 15 Of the category, so if the Valencian manages to impose, he could be at a single fight to assault the ranking of the UFC fly weight.