In the situation of enormous difficulty that has arisen after the Joe Biden’s Debate Disaster last week, Kamala Harristhe vice president who has never managed to win the favor of the establishment and voters, could have a better chance than the president of beating Donald Trump next November? This is the question at the heart of the dilemma that Democrats are facing these days, also in light of polls that seem to indicate that the concern and panic over the fragilities shown by Biden seem to be starting to change the perception of his unloved veep.

According to a survey conducted for CNN Among registered voters in the days after the debate, Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden would have risen to 6 points, 49% to 43%. But that would shrink to two points, 47% to 45%, if Harris were to challenge the former president in November. The same poll indicates 56% of Democratic voters believe the party would have a better chance of winning with a candidate other than the 81-year-old president.

“We want to win, and it would probably be easier with someone other than Biden,” a Democratic senator’s aide told The Hill. And regarding Harris’ chances, it should be noted that James Clyburn, one of the leading figures of the African-American caucusand a great ally of Biden, has already said that, if the president withdraws, he will support Harris, the first African-American vice president.

Also there African-American Senator Laphonza Butler praises Harris’ “incredible job” as “the president’s partner in leading the country and the party,” when asked if she believes the vice president can be effective as a White House candidate.

“It’s all in the spirit of continuing to fight for the American people and winning this election,” continued the senator-elect in California where, after the debate, she accompanied Harris on a campaign tour. “What the vice president told me is that she is ready to continue to travel the country, talk to voters and work to win this election,” the Democrat concluded.

Another Harris ally, strategist Jamal Simmonswho until last year was the vice president’s communications director, recalls that, in the event of Biden’s exit, she would be the most legitimate candidate to take his place, even if other names have been circulating for days. “Institutionally, there is no one in a better position than Kamala Harris, I think she would win an open convention,” she adds, referring to the possible clash between different candidates to take Biden’s place that could take place at the Chicago convention.

Actually Harris has had a difficult few years in the White House, marked by tensions and misunderstandings with the president’s team that would have reserved only ‘hot potatoes’ for her, starting with the immigration dossier, bringing her to even lower popularity rates than Biden’s. The polls after the debate in fact give the president a popularity of 34% and the vice president of 29%,